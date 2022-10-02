Residents come up with long list of demands at grama sabha meeting

The Hindu Bureau
October 02, 2022 19:46 IST

Residents of Thiruvengidapuram under Keezha Vallanadu panchayat made a long list of their demands on civic facilities at the grama sabha meeting held in the village on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, on Sunday.

In the meeting attended by Minister for Fisheries, Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, and Collector, K. Senthil Raj, the residents sought roads, ration shop, pathway for cremation yard, bus facility, toilet, drinking water, streetlights and library.

The list also included computer centre, community hall and a school building.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the ration shop in the village wold be constructed within one year. The streetlights would be set right immediately and roads would be relaid very soon.

The Minister also promised to implement their demand for shifting the liquor shop from its present location.

The Minister also distributed welfare assistance in the presence of Ottapidaram MLA, M.C. Shanmugiah, on the occasion.

Keezha Vallanadu panchayat president, S. Muthu Esakkiammal, chairmanof Karungulam Panchayat Union, Gomathi Rajendran, were present.

