Residents bombard meeting with issues of slushy roads, overflowing drains, mosquito menace

A myriad of civic problems surface at the grievance redress meeting held at Corporation Zone IV office; the residents were against councillors ‘cutting line’ to air their problems

November 15, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai : TAMIL NADU : 15/11/2022: Residents petitioning Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth during Corporationg grievances meeting at Zone IV office in Madurai on Tuesday. Photo : Jayashree / The Hindu | Photo Credit: Jayashree

Over 15 women of Anna East Street in Kamarajapuram of ward 45 complained of sewage water flowing on the street for more than a month in seething voices at the grievance redress meeting held at the Corporation Zone IV office.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, and Zone IV Chairperson M. Mukesh Sharma were present at the meeting. “I am down with fever for one week due to unhygienic conditions right outside my doorstep,” said M. Pandiamma, 65, while another woman pointed to newly-developed rashes on her feet.

When the residents flagged the issues of living amid swarms of mosquitoes and unbearable stench, Mr. Sharma said the residents were after all not paying taxes. Immediately M. Karupayee, a resident, said it was a ploy to silence them. “It is a false charge, we do pay taxes. Even otherwise, does that mean we are punished to live amid sewage water?,” she said.

AIADMK councillors of ward 48 and 30, K. Rubini Kumar and A. Vasanthadevi, respectively, also charged that the residents do live amid overflowing drainage in Khanpalayam and Krishnapuram; and P and T Nagar.

Members of Ganga Nagar and their AIADMK Councillor of ward 88 M. Prema protested against slushy roads. The situation is no different in Valanar Nagar, Konarthoppu, Variyar Nagar, Kallambal Road, ACS Puram and Celine Nagar too, it was pointed out. Rresidents K. Nakkheeran and R. Radhakrishnan of ward 54 said street lights were not working in Sourashtra Teachers’ Colony, Thiagaraja Nagar and Muniyandikoil. “After dark roads are unsafe, what with stray dogs abounding,” they said.

AIADMK Councillor of ward 85 J. Muthumari raised the issue of incomplete drinking water pipeline laying work taken up under AMRUT scheme. Petitions from Gajendrapuram, Sara Nagar, Nehru Nagar also raised the same issue.

DMK Councillor of ward 41 K. Senthamarai Kannan called for strengthening the bunds of Kadhiyanoor ‘kanmoi’ and Panaiyur channel and desilting them. “Due to a brreach in the ‘kanmoi,’ water gushes into MGR Colony where there is two feet of water after every spell of rain,” he said. “We live in fear of water entering our houses,” said V. Shanmugapandi of Nehru Nagar.

“We raise the same issues every time but get stock replies of manpower shortage and lack of funds from arrogant contractors and some officials”A councillor

Ms. Prema said the building housing the urban primary health centre in Anuppanadi was dilapidated and the roof leaked. She called for appointing a new gynaecologist and adept nurses.

“We raise the same issues every time but get stock replies of manpower shortage and lack of funds from arrogant contractors and some officials,” said one of the councillor. The residents were against councillors ‘cutting line’ to air their grievances.

