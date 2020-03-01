Residents blame faulty drainage system for sewage overflow

MADURAI

People living along Vaigai South Bank Road at Ismailpuram here complain that due to a faulty drainage system, sewage has been overflowing from manholes for the past six months, causing inconvenience to vehicle users and residents.

S. Anandhavalli, a furniture shop owner, said that sewage seeped out of manholes on the stretch every morning. “Wading through sewage is a major challenge for vehicle users. With the presence of an anganwadi nearby, children also face an ordeal every day. At a few instances, children have also slipped on this road,” she said.

The stretch presented a dismal sight with a mixture of slush, stagnant sewage and mounds of waste. Ms. Anandavalli also complained that conservancy workers were irregular in clearing waste from dumper bins.

Sewage stagnation had led to proliferation of mosquitoes, said V. Suresh, a resident of the area. “The stagnant sewage also poses a serious health threat to the residents. The stench from the sewage becomes unbearable,” he said.

A Corporation official said that earlier sewage from this stretch used to drain into Panaiyur channel. “However, this problem started when the sewage discharge into the channel was arrested a few months back as the civic body directed water from the Vaigai to Mariamman Teppakulam through Panaiyur channel,” the official said.

The official further said that currently sewage from the residences was pumped to Santhaipettai pumping station. “Since, the pumping station is overloaded, there is seepage from manholes. But, we have sent proposals to the Corporation authorities and the issue will be addressed within a month,” the official added.