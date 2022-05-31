Residents assured of steps to protect Kannimaarkulam from pollution

Mayor and MLA inspect two wards in Melapalayam Zone

Following complaints inundating the Corporation on the sordid condition of the areas in and around Melapalayam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and Mayor P.M. Saravanan inspected wards 50 and 52 under the Melapalayam Zone on Tuesday.

After planting tree saplings near Melapalayam market overhead tank, Mr. Saravanan, accompanied by Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and senior corporation officials, inspected degradable and non-degradable garbage collection and disposal, desilting of drainage channels, primary health centre etc.

When they visited Aaminpuram, residents appealed to the MLA and the Mayor to create a well-equipped primary health centre in their area and construct additional classrooms and toilets in the Corporation middle school there.

Another major grievance of the residents was the uncontrolled flow of sewage into Kannimaarkulam around which the Corporation had laid walkers path with stainless steel railings. Even though this water body nourished the groundwater table a lot, the flow of sewage water into pond irked them.

“The Corporation, while laying the walkers’ path, should have constructed a drainage channel to take the domestic liquid waste to the underground drainage pipes. Since the channel was not constructed, the sewage is mixing up with Kannimaarkulam water. Hence, the pond should be saved by constructing drainage channels to carry the domestic liquid waste to the underground drainage system,” said the residents.

Mr. Abdul Wahab and Mr. Saravanan assured the residents that the Corporation would take appropriate steps to protect the water body from getting polluted by the sewage. The thorny shrubs in and around Kannimaarkulam would be removed.

Councillor K.S. Rasool Maideen appealed to the Mayor to relay the road leading to Annai Hajira College for Women. The road was being used by a large number of students going to the college on Melapalayam outskirts.

Mr. Saravanan assured him that it would be re-laid shortly.

When the officials visited the nearby Xavier Colony, the residents appealed to them to ensure immediate draining of rainwater, which stagnated around the houses as the drainage channels had not been desilted for the past several years. They also appealed to beautify the park in their area with play equipment and other facilities to attract walkers.

Mr. Wahab also assured them that the defunct ration shop in Xavier Colony would become operational in the near future.

Executive Engineer Narayanan, chairperson of Melapalayam Zone Kathija Iqlam Fazila, Assistant Commissioner, Melapalayam Zone, Ramasamy and others accompanied the MLA and the Mayor.