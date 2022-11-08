Residents and councillors raise Issues of overflowing sewage, bad roads at Corporation grievance meet

Residents of ward 22 submitting petitions at the weekly grievance meet in Madurai on Tuesday.

Councillors as well as residents aired their grievances at the weekly grievances redressal meeting held at Corporation’s Zone II office here on Tuesday.

Issues of overflowing sewage, bad roads and “unresponsive officials” were raised by the residents at the meeting, chaired by Mayor Indiani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and Zone II Chairperson A. Saravana Bhuvaneshwari.

A group of women from ward 22 said manholes on many streets of Ashok Nagar in Bakiyanathapuram were overflowing with sewage, which stagnated in front of houses. “Three persons in the area have been admitted to hospital with dengue. What else would force the Corporation into taking action?,” asked V. Selvi, a resident.

She said, “We need to let go of at least 10 buckets of sewage-mixed water before storing it for drinking purpose.”

“Door-to-door garbage collection is irregular. Conservancy workers don’t follow fixed timings nor clear the dustbins kept outside the houses of those who leave for work,” lamented R. Saroja, another resident. They alleged that stray dogs claimed at least three lives in the past.

N. Komala, one among five petitioners from Sengol Nagar, complained of garbage mounds on empty plots. They, along with DMK Councillor B. Mahalakshmi, submitted a petition.

DMK Councillor D. Sharmila (ward 1) sought action against authorities of a private school in Vilangudi who had encroached upon a public path.

“Residents of an apartment in the area have been letting untreated sewage water into the PWD water channel that runs along Vilangudi market. They also burn garbage in a nearby empty plot,” she complained.

One of her petitions demanded stoppage of water illegally released from Vilangudi tank as Sakthi Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Sembaruthi Nagar and Rose Garden had been inundated. “People who want to catch fish open the shutters of the tank, which results in waterlogging in the areas,” she added.

AIADMK Councillors M. Chokkayee (ward 26) and C. Nagajothi Chidhan (ward 20) said they were tired of petitioning the Mayor for better amenities since their wards were “neglected completely”.

DMK Councillors M. Vijaya Moushumi (ward 32), R. Malathi (ward 33) and (S. Janaki ward 35) were among the 81 petitioners who sought basic amenities.

G. Ethiraj of Anna Nagar said he had to wait for three minutes with no reply from the other end of the newly launched Corporation helpline. “Neither did I get a reply on the WhatsApp chat,” he added.