Residents against new TASMAC shops

Group of men and women from Anuppanadi and S. Meenakshipuram areas petitioned Madurai Collector’s office separately on Friday opposing the plan to set up TASMAC liquor shops in their localities.

According to the petitioners, work is in progress for setting up shops in their areas following the closure of several shops located along the State and national highways in the district as per the recent Supreme Court order.

S. Kanagavalli, a resident of S. Meenakshipuram near Tirumangalam, said that a shop located on the highway near Tirumangalam was being shifted to their village.

“The place where the shop is about to come up is closer to a temple and a school. Moreover, villagers will have to cross the shop daily as it is coming up on the main road, in which the school, a bank and other shops are located,” she claimed.

M. Veluthai, another resident of the village, said that alcoholism was an issue in the village with majority of the men and even youngsters consuming alcohol. “The problem will worsen if they have a TASMAC shop right inside the village,” she said.

Echoing similar concerns, the residents of Anuppanadi said that there were a couple of schools and an anganwadi located closer to the place inside the Anuppanadi Housing Board Colony where the new shop is proposed.

“Setting up a shop in this area may lead to frequent law and order issues. We want to live peacefully. How can they set up a shop without getting the consent of the residents in the area?” questioned K.T. Ravikumar, a petitioner.