Residents against mobile phone tower in their area

A section of residents of Teachers Colony in Pillar Salai near Nagamalai Pudukkottai staged a demonstration in front of Madurai Collectorate here on Monday against setting up of a mobile phone tower on their area.

The protesters, who submitted a petition to the Collector, said that children, elders and pregnant women were among the vulnerable sections of people who reside in the area. A home for elderly patients and a tailoring institute were also present in the area.

Work was under way for setting up a mobile phone tower of a private telecom company on Thaninayagam Adigal Street of Pillar Salai. The residents said that they had initially thought that the ongoing work was for constructing an underground car parking and only later they realised that it was for setting up a mobile phone tower.

If the mobile phone tower came up, it would pose danger to the residents in its vicinity. It would lead to several health complications. Hence, the authorities must intervene and stop the construction of the mobile phone tower in their area, the protesters said.