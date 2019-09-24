Residents against composting pit inside housing quarters

Protesting against a move to establish a composting pit in the middle of the housing quarters, residents of Mela Anuppanadi’s Tamil Nadu Housing Board submitted a petition to Collector T.S. Rajasekar here on Monday at the weekly grievance redressal meeting.

The residents said that without consulting them, the Corporation had planned the composting site in the area. R. Muthuselvi, a resident of 11th Cross Street, said that although the ward had been part of the Corporation for eight years now, many basic amenities such as roads and sewage disposal were not yet in place.

“But they have planned the composting yard in the middle of our housing quarters, without considering the stench that will engulf the area with at least 5,000 residents,” she said. It will also lead to the spread of many diseases, she said.

K R. Sekar, another resident, said the compost pit should ideally be away from houses and on a vacant land.

“We do not oppose composting per se, but we are only against the location of it” he said.

Sewage issue

Residents of Anaiyur’s Housing Board Colony submitted a representation to the Collector seeking a proper underground drainage system. “The Tamil Nadu Housing Board constructed 24 houses in Tamil Nagar and built a sewage collection pit inside the colony. Even after so many years, the collection pit has not been cleaned periodically and human waste is leaking out of the tank on to the road,” complained B. Tamilselvi. She added that the Corporation answered their call once about six months ago to clear up the septic tank but did not follow up despite complaints.