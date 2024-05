The residents of K.K. Nagar, Valar Nagar and a few other parts of the city faced power outages and voltage fluctuations in the last couple of days. They complained that this had affected their daily routine. People with power backup at their homes said they were reliant on the backup to do their daily chores. Tangedco officials clarified that it was due to maintenance work being carried out at Mattuthavani substation. There was also back feed, they said.

