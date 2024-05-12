Residential camp for students on Tirukkural concludes in Virudhunagar

A residential camp, “Kural Maanavar” organised to encourage school students to learn different aspects of Tirukkural got over here on Sunday.

The programmed conducted by Virudhunagar district administration was aimed to encourage schoolchildren to not only know by-heart all the 1330 couplets of Tirukkural, but also to know the nuisances of life through the words of the Saint Poet.

A total of 300 school students, both boys and girls, from class 6 to 9 from schools across the district, were selected for the residential programme during the summer vacation.

“”This initiative also aimed to foster an appreciation for Tamil literature by selecting one student from each of the 300 schools across the district. Mostly, students who have demonstrated a keen interest in reading and understanding Tirukkural and those who were good in Tirukkural and willing to learn it were selected for the camp,” said Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan.

One of the coordinators of the programme R. Rajasekar said that the students had learnt 25 out of 133 chapters of Tirukkural.

A PG Assistant in Tamil in Government Higher Secondary School in N. Subbaiahpuram, Mr. Rajasekar, has already trained a handful number of students to memorise all the Tirukkural couplets.

“Those students can identify any couplet with their number and vice versa and recite the couplet and also explain its meaning,” he added.

Mr. Jeyaseelan provided all the funds for the study materials, stay and food for the children.

“Students were taught to comprehend the deep meanings and values of Tirukkural couplets,” the Collector said. The programme was handled by trained teachers, scholars, and literary experts who highlight the significance of Tirukkural in life and education.

A hundred students would be short-listed from them for the next residential camp. “All those who are able to recite some 200 couplets with their meanings would be trained through online mode for which a WhatsApp group has been formed,” Mr. Rajasekar said.

The participating students were encouraged to take part in a Tamil development department’s cash award programme designed for those who have memorized all 1330 couplets of Tirukkural.