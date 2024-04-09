Reservoirs of age-old promises come to the help of candidates yet again

April 09, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

As successive governments have failed to bring big ticket industrial investments into Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts to generate employment and no step has been taken to desilt the 11 reservoirs in these two districts despite agriculture being the prime vocation for people here, candidates of political parties compete with each other in giving assurances to fill this void, if elected.

The AIADMK and DMK governments have almost lost the goodwill of voters as getting a job near home has become impossible for youth. Though a few companies such as Bosch, TP Solar and ATC Tyre have established their plants in Gangaikondan SIPCOT complex, the revival of Nanguneri multiproduct special economic zone might have created thousands of jobs for skilled workforce like engineers, who move out of this region in search of jobs.

Hence, the candidates, in a bid to woo young voters, repeatedly assure of ensuring industrial growth in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. The candidates for Tirunelveli constituency promise the electorate that revival of Nanguneri SEZ is their topmost priority even as the audience leave the place with a wry smile as they have been hearing this promise for so long.

Moreover, though farming is the predominant profession in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, 11 dams in these two districts have not been fully desilted even once ever since these reservoirs were built.

“Though this attractive promise is given during every election, the winners comfortably forget it immediately after counting of votes. If desilting is done during the harsh summer when water level recedes to the maximum, the cumulative water storage capacity of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi district dams will substantially increase. While the fertile silt removed from the dams can be given to the farmers for use in their fields, the sand sold for construction purpose can meet the desilting expenditure to some extent. However, no government has showed any interest in these endeavours,” says P. Perumbadaiyar, vice-president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

Congress candidate for Tirunelveli constituency Robert Bruce, who has promised to desilt all reservoirs, raised another interesting issue of connecting Papanasam dam with Manimuthar dam so that the surplus water from the former can be taken to the latter for the benefit of farmers in the rain-shadow regions of Nanguneri taluk.

While Papanasam dam with 143-feet capacity reaches its maximum storage level, the storage level in the Manimuthar dam, is slow to fill up due to scanty rainfall in catchment areas. Even before the Manimuthar dam reaches its maximum capacity, the Papanasam dam would surplus and the water would be released into the Tamirabharani.

If the promise of Mr. Bruce is translated into action, the surplus water of Papanasam dam can be stored in Manimuthar dam instead of going waste through the river.

“It will be one of the toughest promises to be fulfilled as both the dams are situated within the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, where any construction activity can be done only with the consent of National Tiger Conservation Authority. When the Tirunelveli Corporation, in early 2000, tried its luck to take water in pipes from Papanasam dam for meeting its drinking water needs, the proposal was instantly trashed by the NTCA. So, this proposal will have to cross many hurdles,” said a senior forest official.

AIADMK candidate for Tenkasi (Reserved) segment K. Krishnasamy, who visited the Adavinainar dam, has promised that he would get the reservoir with 132 feet capacity desilted with Central funds while BJP’s contestant B. John Pandian has also given a similar promise.

“It’s not Adavinainar dam alone. All other dams – Gadana, Ramanadhi, Karuppanadhi and Gundar -should also be desilted. Moreover, the Jambunadhi elevated irrigation channel project, which remains stalled, should also be activated. If not, farming in Tenkasi district will get smothered in the next few decades even though potential for storing water flowing from the Western Ghats is huge,” says a retired PWD engineer.