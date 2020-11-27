Reserved special trains to be operated between Nagercoil – Mumbai CSMT from December

27 November 2020 19:53 IST

Reserved special trains will be operated between Nagercoil Junction and Mumbai CMST from December onwards.

Train Number 06340 Nagercoil Junction – Mumbai CSMT special train will leave Nagercoil Junction at 6 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays to reach Mumbai CSMT at 7.15 p.m. the next day.

The first service from Nagercoil Junction will be on December 7.

Train Number 06339 Mumbai CSMT – Nagercoil Junction special train will leave Mumbai CSMT at 8.35 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to reach Nagercoil at 10.20 a.m. the third day.

The first service from Mumbai CSMT will be on December 8.

Composition of these trains will be AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 4, Sleeper Class – 10 and General Second Class – 2 coaches.

These trains will stop at Valliyoor, Nanguneri, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai Junction, Dindigul, Karur, Salem, Tirupattur, Katpadi, Chittoor, Pakala, Madanapalle Road, Kadiri, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Kurduvadi, Daund, Pune, Kalyan, Thane and Dadar.

Train Number 06340 Nagercoil Junction – Mumbai CSMT special train will stop at Namakkal also and Train Number 06339 Mumbai CSMT – Nagercoil Junction special train will stop at Karjat also, an official statement said.