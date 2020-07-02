Reserve Line has 35 active COVID-19 cases as on June 30

02 July 2020 22:18 IST

Out of the 100 wards of the Corporation, Reserve Line (ward 47), with 35 active cases, recorded the highest number of active COVID-19 cases as on June 30, according to the data released by the civic body.

There were 1,285 active COVID-19 cases recorded in Madurai Corporation limits on June 30, contributing to nearly 75% of the total cases in the district. The data showed that there were active COVID-19 cases in all the 100 wards of the Corporation.

Zone 2 with 411 cases had the highest number of cases and contributed to around 31.98% of the total cases. Zone 3 with 236 cases had the lowest number of cases and contributed to around 18.36% of the total cases.

Eight wards had 30 or more active cases - Ponmeni, Ellis Nagar, Reserve Line, Jamundi Kovil, Kannanenthal, Uthangudi, Alwarpuram and K.K. Nagar.

The lowest number of active cases was 2 which was recorded in wards like Panthalkudi, St. Mary’s, Veerakaliamman Koil and Sappani Kovil.

