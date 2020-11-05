‘Reservation must benefit aided school students too’

Days after the Governor gave assent to the Bill on implementing 7.5 % horizontal reservation for government school students, who cleared National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in medical admissions, a mention was made before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to extend the benefit to students of government-aided schools.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi agreed to hear the petition next week after advocate Pinaygash made a mention before the court seeking a direction to the State government to extend the benefit of the 7.5 % horizontal reservation to government-aided school students.

He said that the State should not have excluded the government-aided school students. Most of these students were from humble backgrounds and aspire to achieve great heights in the medical field. Therefore, the benefit of the 7.5 % horizontal reservation ought to be extended to the government- aided school students, he said.