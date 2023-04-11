‘Research on to identify origin of frequently heard deafening sounds across Dindigul’

April 11, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Deafening sounds which have been heard frequently across Dindigul district, accompanied by slight tremors, have rattled the people over the past few months as walls of buildings in a few areas have developed cracks.

A similar explosion-like sound was experienced by the people in Dindigul East and West, Vedasandur taluks and surrounding areas at 11.40 a.m. on Monday.

Dindigul Collector S. Visakan said in a press release that as per the website of the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded at Keeranur in Oddanchatram taluk on Monday. It was the most intense quake recorded in the region in the past 50 years.

Another earthquake of 1.5 magnitude was also recorded at Keeranur on March 25, and similar sounds have been recorded nine times since March 28, the Collector said.

He said G.P. Ganapathi, a Professor at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), and four experts on geography and earthquake-related studies from Anna University, Chennai, inspected the areas in Dindigul from where the sounds were heard on March 22 and April 1. The team interacted with the residents and the Collector.

As per the team’s report, Dinidgul is classified as Zone II — least prone to earthquakes — in the seismic zoning map.

Citing the buildings that developed cracks on the two days when earthquakes occurred in Keeranur, the team members said those buildings violated the Indian Standard Earthquake Code.

They also said the loud explosion-like sound was not connected with earthquakes and asked the people not to panic. They said it could have also been sonic booms which were caused when fighter plane sorties flew at high speed, the release added.

A study in this regard was currently under way at the National Centre for Seismology, New Delhi.

The Collector said the issue was being closely observed.