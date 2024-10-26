Research into subjects like clean energy, sustainable water supply can transform lives, says earth sciences centre chief

Research continued to be a neglected domain in higher education structure, especially, in many State government-run universities, N.V. Chalapathi Rao, Director, National Centre for Earth Science Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rao was delivering the 31st convocation address at the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University here on Saturday.

He said that successful research programmes can make a difference to the lives of people. He said that research in the fields of renewable energy, food, climate change, environment, drinking and irrigation water and sanitation was bound to benefit common man.

ADVERTISEMENT

The universities should serve as the nursery for creative pursuits and teachers and students should aim to tackle such research frontiers which can serve the common man and society.

The modern universities in the country should strive to ensure cross fertilisation of ideas and thoughts across disciplines such as humanities, science, languages, and others. The universities, Prof. Chalapathi Rao said, was not only made of bricks or cements or buildings, but made of individuals, who brought in name and fame.

Viksit Bharat

He appealed to the youth to contribute wholeheartedly towards the success of the Viksit Bharat 2047 and said that the country’s ambitious vision to transform it into a developed superpower by the centenary year of Independence were vested upon with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The youth, given their largest demographic share, were expected to be actively engaged in the transformative development agenda. The successful graduants should bring home laurels by making the country on top of the globe in education, which the nation enjoyed some 300 years ago.

By pro-active participation, the country could witness robust growth and economic prosperity, social advancement and environment sustainability and effective governance would become a reality, he said.

The M.S. University Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekar, in his welcome address, said that 33,821 students were conferred degrees, including 571 in person, 111 medallists and eight distinguished recipients with double medals and among others. He said that about 2,800 students studied in the university on a regular programme through 29 departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 104 affiliated colleges to the university covering Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts. The university pursued various research programmes and aimed to achieve higher in the ensuing academic years.

Governor R.N. Ravi, who is the Chancellor of the University, presented the degrees to the successful graduands.

The parents, alumni, faculty members, and students participated in the convocation. BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran was present.

Minister for Higher Education Govi Cheziaan did not turn up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.