Research fee structure, vacancies dominate Academic Council meet

Discussions on fee structure for doctoral courses and filling up of teaching and non-teaching staff vacancies dominated the Academic Council meeting at Madurai Kamaraj University on Thursday.

Three members of the council - Associate Professor of Arulanandar College K. S. Joseph Wilson; Assistant Professor of C.P.A. College K. Krishnan; and Associate Professor of Devanga Arts College S. Pandiarajan stressed that fee revision should not come in the way of rural students pursuing higher education.

Mr. Pandiarajan said that although guide recognition was initially fixed at ₹1,000, it was increased to ₹ 5,000. Similarly, as per UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Awards of M.Phil/PhD Degree) Regulation 2009, a minimum of ₹2,000 was fixed, but it was raised to ₹10,000. “High fees will deter students in rural areas from doing Ph. D. The fees must be fixed in a such a way that they are affordable for all,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said the matter would be looked into and it will be ensured that education was accessible to students from rural areas.

On vacancies in teaching and non-teaching staff posts, former Registrar V. Chinniah said this particularly affected candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Without service regularisation, they would lose out on getting pension. Of the 340 sanctioned teaching posts, 50 were for professors and 166 for assistant professors.

Mr. Chinniah said vacant posts would affect quality of teaching and it was unwise to fill posts through deputation of surplus teachers from other universities.

Syndicate member S. Theenathayalan said they passed a resolution three months ago to regularise the service of staff who had worked for more than 10 years.

However, since the finance secretary and higher education secretary raised an objection, the plan was shelved.

When Mr. Chinniah said only 18 of the 100 colleges had paid their affiliation fees to the university, the VC said efforts were being made to recover fees from defaulters.

The meeting also discussed checking equivalence of courses as per regulations of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Council and quick disbursal of provisional certificates.

Assistant Professor of V. H. N. S. Nadar College P. K. Periasamy Raja spoke of the need to conduct senate elections for academic council. The VC said four posts of the council were lying vacant, causing delay in conducting election. “I have written to the Director of School Education to nominate four members. If it was decided that election can be conducted in this state, we can begin the process,” he said.