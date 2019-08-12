Rescued Odisha boy reunited with family

Ramanathapuram

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) here on Monday handed over a 16-year-old boy from Odisha, who was rescued by the railway police when he was found wandering at Rameswaram railway station on August 5, to his parents.

Officials in the CWC and District Child Protection (DCP) Unit said the class XI boy, who hailed from Digapanda in Beguniapada block in Odisha, left home after his parents admonished him for failing in the recently held annual Higher Secondary Examination.

He reached Rameswaram railway station after boarding Okha– Rameswaram Weekly Express. The railway police rescued him and handed him over to local Childline officials. Later, the CWC took him in its custody after accommodating him in the government home here.

Based on the information provided by the boy, the officials established contact with his parents, who arrived here on Monday, and the boy was reunited with them, the officials said. Emotional scenes were witnessed at the CWC office as the boy’s mother broke down and hugged him. The parents thanked the officials for helping them get back their son.

The parents, who were accompanied by their second son, produced Aadhaar cards to establish their identities, the officials said. They also produced the Higher Secondary Examination hall ticket and photo attested letter from the local Sarpancha.

The Sarpancha had said she knew the boy and his parents and he be handed over to them. Taking custody of the boy, the parents left for Chennai, from where they will leave for Odisha.