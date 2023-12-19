T.N. Rains | Rescue team, food reaches stranded passengers at Srivaikuntam railway station

December 19, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Madurai

After flood waters that had inundated Srivaikuntam railway station receded a little, on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, Railway Protection Force personnel from Tirunelveli at 8.40 a.m., finally managed to enter the station, where 500-odd railway passengers were stranded.

The personnel distributed food amongst the passengers, while wading through flood waters. Passengers and railway staff at the station had had no access to food or water since Monday night after torrential rains had pounded the region, leaving them marooned.

Later, an Indian Air Force chopper was guided by the RPF personnel with a red flag, and the chopper dropped food packets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another team of RPF personnel are also guiding a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel towards the station, according to an official.

Officials are planning to evacuate all 500 passengers who have remained stranded in the Chennai-bound Chendur Express which was abruptly stopped at Srivaikuntam around 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

Though about 300 passengers of the 800 in all were evacuated by revenue officials, the rescue of other passengers could not be carried out as the water level suddenly increased, cutting off the escape route.

Meanwhile, the Madurai Division of Southern Railway has got ready with a special train with 18 coaches at Vanchimaniyachchi junction. After the evacuation process is completed, the passengers would be transported on 13 buses from Srivaikuntam bus depot to Vanchi Maniyachchi railway station, the official added.

The passengers had a providential escape as the train was stopped at the right time as the railway track ahead, between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur railway stations, had been damaged as the soil under the tracks was washed away by gushing waters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.