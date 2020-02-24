Rescue construction labourers: family members

TENKASI

Seeking the immediate intervention by the State and the Central Governments to ensure the safe rescue of 6 stranded construction labourers in Muscat who have not been given their salary for the past ten months, family members of these workers submitted a petition to Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan on Monday.

The petitioners from Marudhapuram near Nettoor in the district said six persons from their village, who had gone for work in Muscat 8 years ago as construction labourers, had been denied of their salary for the past ten months. One Sathish Kumar from Kerala, who was running the construction firm, had returned to his native place without giving the workers their salary and also their passports.

Since the stranded workers were struggling even without food, the State and the Central Governments should take immediate steps to rescue the stranded labourers, the family members said.

Free house sites

After staging demonstration for a while, members of Vivasaaya Thozhilaalar Sangam submitted petitions seeking free house sites to those who did not own a house while the Kadayanallur wing of Communist Party of India submitted a petition seeking the removal of encroachments made by an individual along the burial ground in Chokkampatti.

Gypsies from Keezhavaaliyan Poththai near Tenkasi submitted a petition seeking free houses under Chief Minister’s Green House Scheme on the free house sites they had been given.

‘Annex hamlet’

Around 200 persons from Forest Bungalow Kudiyiruppu near Sivasailam submitted a petition appealing to the Collector to annex their hamlet with Sivasailam village panchayat instead of being with Mela Aambur panchayat.

“Since Sivasailam is very close to our village and Mela Aambur is situated about 3 km from our hamlet, Forest Bungalow Kudiyiruppu should be annexed with Sivasailam panchayat considering the proximity of the village,” they said.

Bus-shelter sought

A group of people from Neduvayal submitted a petition seeking construction of a bus-shelter in the village for the benefit of the residents and the students studying in the Government Higher Secondary School in the village.

Assistance given

Mr. Arun Sundar Thayalan handed over orders for receiving monthly assistance of ₹ 1,000 to 20 beneficiaries, iron boxes to 10 persons and ₹ 1 lakh ex-gratia to two families, which have lost their members in mishaps.