Repulic Day celebrated at Corporation office

January 26, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth unfurled the national flag in the presence of Madurai South MLA S. Boominathan at Arignar Anna Complex here on the occasion of the Republic Day on Thursday.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said India upheld the value of unity in diversity. She stressed the need to remember our forefathers who sacrificed so much for the sake of India’s freedom.

Ms. Ponvasanth urged the people to live in brotherhood. Tamil Nadu was a unique territory of the brotherhood that protected the sovereignty of India, she added.

The Mayor and the Commissioner distributed certificates of appreciation and mementos to the best performing employees and the students who won in various competitions held as part of the celebrations. Cultural programmes were staged by students of Corporation schools.

Deputy Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahman, Zonal Chairpersons S. Vasuki, A. Saravana Bhuvaneshwari, Mukesh Sharma, P. Pandi Selvi and V. Suvitha, and City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar were present.