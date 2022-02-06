Republic Day tableau to come to Sattur, Virudhunagar on Monday

Virudhunagar

06 February 2022 18:56 IST

The Republic Day tableau displaying freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu will be kept for public viewing in Sattur and Virudhunagar on Monday.

In a statement Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the tableau would arrive at Venkatachalapuram near Sattur at 10.30 a.m. and will remain there till noon for public viewing.

It would be parked at R.R. Nagar between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

The vehicle will arrive in Virudhunagar Collectorate at 3.15 p.m. and will remain there till 5 p.m.

The tableau would give a glimpse of the contribution of freedom fighters from Tamiln Nadu.It has on display the statues of freedom fighters Marudhu Brothers, Velu Nachiyar and her general Kuyili, Veerapandiya Kattabomman and his general Veeran Sundaralingam.

Besides, it has the statues of other freedom fighters who had made supreme sacrifice like Ondiveeran, Poolithevan and Alagumuthu Kone.

The district administration has organised various folk performances like thappattam, oyilattam and kummiyattam.

People have been advised to follow COVID standard operating procedure.