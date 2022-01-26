Republic Day celebrations

Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat unfurled the national flag at the Reserve Police Ground here on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

He took salute and inspected the guard of honour presented by the district police.He released free pigeons as a mark of national integration and tricolour balloons were also released in the air as a mark of the pride of Independence.

The Collector distributed certificates of merit to 59 police personnel 159 government officials.Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 46.45 lakh under various schemes was distributed to 130 beneficiaries.

Later, the Collector honoured two freedom fighters C.M. Pandiyaraj and M. Sethu, members of Indian National Army at their residences.In view of the COVID threat, the freedom fighters were not invited to the Republic Day celebration.

Superintendent of Police E. Kartik, Wildlife Warden Jagdish Bakan Sudhakar, Additional Collector (Development), K.J. Praveenkumar, District Revenue Officer A.M. Kamatchi Ganesan were present.

Virudhunagar

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy unfurled the national flag. After taking salute and inspection of guard of honour given by the police, the Collector released tri-colour balloons and pigeons.

The collector give away certificates of merit to 137 police personnel, five firemen and 132 officials and employees from the Department of Revenue and to 339 employees of other departments.

Employees from the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management displayed their silambattam skills.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sivakasi Sub-Collector M. Birathiviraj, and Project Director (District Rural Development Agency) Thilagavathiwere present.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Manohar was present.

Registrar V. Vasudevan, unfurled the national flag at Kalasalingam University in the presence of Vice-Chairman S. Sasi Anand and Vice-Chancellor, R. Nagaraj.

Mr. Nagaraj recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighter. Principals and teaching faculty of all the institutions of Kalasalingam group took part in the Republic day function.

Sivaganga

Honouring of freedom fighters marked the celebrations in Sivaganga district on Wednesday.

After unfurling the national flag, Collector P. Madhusudhanan Reddy took the salute and accepted guard of honour.

He honoured with shawls four freedom fighters, who had turned up at the Republic Day function held on Collectorate premises.Later, the Collector visited the residences of a 95-year-old freedom fighter Michael at Kaliyarkovil.

Tahsildas honoured other freedom-fighters by visiting their residences in different parts of the district.

Mr. Madhusudhanan gave away Chief Minister’s police medal to 59 police personnel.

He also distributed welfare assistance worth ₹ 1.62 lakh under various schemes to 10 beneficiaries.Certificates of merit were distributed to to 415 officials and employees from various departments.A colourful display of silambattam, yoga and karate attracted the visitors.

Superintendent of Police T. Senthil Kumar, District Revenue Officer Manivannan, Sivaganga MLA P.R. Senthilnathan, Additional Superintendent of Police Vetriselvan, Dean of Sivaganga Government Medical College Dr. Revathi, Project Director (DRDA) Sivaraman were present.

Collector S. Visakan unfurled the national flag at Dindigul sports stadium on Wednesday.

After releasing tri-colour balloons and pigeons, he inspected the guard of honour presented by the district police, Home Guards and National Cadet Corps.

Later, the Collector distribute Chief Minister’s Police Medals to 68 police personnel and certificate of merit to 596 officers and employees of various departments.

The collector visited in person the residences of several freedom- fighters and offered them shawls as a mark of respect for their sacrifices during the freedom struggle.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul) Rupesh Kumar Meena, District Revenue Officer, V. Latha, District Superintendent of Police, V.R. Srinivasan, Additional Collector (Development), C. Dinesh Kumar were among those who were present.

Theni

Collector K.V. Muralidharan unfurled the tricolour and took salute and inspected the guard of honour presented by the district police.

As a mark of upholding peace he released tricolour balloons.The Collector handed over Chief Minister’s Police Medal to 66 police personnel and certificates of merit to 350 employees.

Superintendent of Police, Dongare Pravin Umesh, District Revenue Officer, Subramanian, District Panchayat Chairperson, Preetha, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), R. Dhandapani, Sub Collector (Periyakulam), C.A. Rishab, were among those present.

Vice-Chancellor (in-charge), T.T. Ranganathan, unfurled the national flag at Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed to be University).Students and staff members took part in the Suryanamaskar project.