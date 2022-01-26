Republic Day celebrations at Alagappa University

Republic Day celebration held at Alagappa University in Karaikudi on Wednesday.

26 January 2022 16:58 IST

On the occasion of 73 rd Republic Day, R. Swaminathan, Member, Vice-Chancellor Officiating Committee, unfurled the tri-colour at Alagappa University at Karaikudi.

Another V.C. Officiating Committee Member Prof. S. Karuppuchamy accepted the guard of honour presented by the NCC cadets and security personnel of the university.

In his address, Mr. Swaminathan recalled the sacrifices made by tens of thousands of patriots in the fight for nation’s freedom. Youth should take a proactive role in national governance while maintaining the fundamental core of our Constitution and India’s sovereign rights, he said.

A colourful cultural programme was staged by the students of Department of Fine Arts and the students of Centre for Yoga Education performed surya namaskar.

Registrar Prof. C. Sekar, Controller of Examinations Prof. E. Kannapiran, all Deans, and faculty members took part.