Republic Day celebrated at High Court Bench

January 26, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench Justice D. Krishnakumar inspecting the Guard of Honour by CISF personnel during the Republic Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday.

Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench Justice D. Krishnakumar inspecting the Guard of Honour by CISF personnel during the Republic Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The 75th Republic Day was celebrated at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday, with Administrative Judge Justice D. Krishnakumar unfurling the national flag.

The celebrations unfolded with the judges paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi statue on the court premises. Following the unfurling of the national flag, Justice Krishnakumar inspected the Guard of Honour and took the salute presented by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the police personnel.

The CISF personnel demonstrated various skills and combat techniques. The children of advocates and court staff enthralled the audience with their talent in cultural programmes. A blood donation camp was organised as part of the event. High Court judges, Registry officials, advocates and court staff participated in the event.

At the district court, Principal District and Sessions Judge S. Sivakadatcham unfurled the Tricolour in the presence of district court judges, advocates and court staff.

