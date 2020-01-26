Republic Day celebrated at High Court Bench

MADURAI

The 71st Republic Day celebrations held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Sunday witnessed participation of children of a government school in Othakadai, who enthralled the audience with their karagattam and silambam skills.

The celebrations unfolded with Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench Justice M. Duraiswamy garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the campus, followed by hoisting of the national flag. He inspected the Guard of Honour and took the salute at a parade presented by Central Industrial Security Force and police personnel.

The audience were then treated to skill demonstration by the CISF jawans and the State police. A demonstration of Krav Maga, a martial art form developed by Israeli army, captivated the audience.

A blood donation camp was organised as part of the event, which concluded with cultural programmes performed by the wards of court staff.

The sitting judges at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, District Court judges, judicial officers, Registry officials, advocates and other court staff participated in the event.

Principal District Judge A. Nazeema Banu hoisted the national flag on the Madurai District Court campus. District Court judges, judicial officers, advocates and court staff participated in the event.