Republic Day celebrated at High Court Bench in Madurai

January 26, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Judges of the Madras High Court during the Republic Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench on Thursday.

Judges of the Madras High Court during the Republic Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Ashok R

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday. Administrative Judge Justice D. Krishnakumar unfurled the national flag.

The celebrations unfolded with the judges paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi statue on the court premises. Following the unfurling of the national flag, Justice Krishnakumar inspected the Guard of Honour and took the salute presented by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police personnel.

The CISF jawans deployed at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court demonstrated various skills like combat techniques of Krav Maga, the Israeli martial art form.

The children of the court staff enthralled the audience with their silambam skills. It was followed by cultural programmes. A blood donation camp was organised as part of the event. High Court judges, Registry officials, advocates and court staff participated in the event.

At Madurai District Court, Principal District Judge P. Vadamalai unfurled the national flag in the presence of district court judges, advocates and court staff.

