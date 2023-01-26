ADVERTISEMENT

Republic Day celebrated at Alagappa University

January 26, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi accepting the guard of honour during the Republic Day celebration at Alagappa University in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Thursday.

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated at Alagappa University in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district with Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi unfurling the national flag. He accepted the guard of honour presented by NCC cadets and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi said every citizen should remember the role played by farmers who ensured food security, soldiers who protected the national boundaries and scientists who played a vital role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the university was taking effective measures to offer a significant number of short-term skill-oriented programmes. Awareness campaign and orientation programmes were conducted to the scholars and students through innovation and invention cell, he said. A cultural programme was held by the students of the university.

