HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Republic Day celebrated at Alagappa University

January 26, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi accepting the guard of honour during the Republic Day celebration at Alagappa University in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi accepting the guard of honour during the Republic Day celebration at Alagappa University in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Thursday.

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated at Alagappa University in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district with Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi unfurling the national flag. He accepted the guard of honour presented by NCC cadets and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi said every citizen should remember the role played by farmers who ensured food security, soldiers who protected the national boundaries and scientists who played a vital role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the university was taking effective measures to offer a significant number of short-term skill-oriented programmes. Awareness campaign and orientation programmes were conducted to the scholars and students through innovation and invention cell, he said. A cultural programme was held by the students of the university.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.