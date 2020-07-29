Reports submitted in Tenkasi farmer’s death case

Madurai

29 July 2020 21:12 IST

The State government has submitted the status report, postmortem report and the videograph of the postmortem in a sealed cover to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday in the petition seeking a CB-CID probe into the Tenkasi farmer’s death.

Justice R. Pongiappan observed that he would peruse the documents and adjourned the hearing to July 30. The petitioner, Palammal, wife of Anaikarai Muthu, alleged that her husband died due to torture by the Forest department personnel who had picked up Anaikarai Muthu for an inquiry on illegal tapping of electricity. He was taken to a government hospital for treatment in a state of unconsciousness. He was declared brought dead to the hospital.

Advertising

Advertising