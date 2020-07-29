Madurai

Reports submitted in Tenkasi farmer’s death case

The State government has submitted the status report, postmortem report and the videograph of the postmortem in a sealed cover to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday in the petition seeking a CB-CID probe into the Tenkasi farmer’s death.

Justice R. Pongiappan observed that he would peruse the documents and adjourned the hearing to July 30. The petitioner, Palammal, wife of Anaikarai Muthu, alleged that her husband died due to torture by the Forest department personnel who had picked up Anaikarai Muthu for an inquiry on illegal tapping of electricity. He was taken to a government hospital for treatment in a state of unconsciousness. He was declared brought dead to the hospital.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2020 9:15:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/reports-submitted-in-tenkasi-farmers-death-case/article32224356.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY