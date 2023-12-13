‘Reporter’ held for sharing video on social media showing boy cleaning surgical equipment in medical college hospital

December 13, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police have arrested a ‘reporter’, who reportedly filmed and shared on social media a boy cleaning surgical equipment in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

After the video showing a 10-year-old boy cleaning the scissors, forceps, scalpels and other equipment being used in the hospital for dressing the injuries of patients in one of the wards of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital was shared on social media, Dean, TKMCH, Sivakumar, ordered an internal inquiry.

The inquiry revealed that the boy’s father, a diabetic, had been admitted to the TKMCH for treatment. The boy who had come to meet his father had cleaned the surgical equipment on the instruction from a stranger.

During the inquiry, the TKMCH authorities found that Antony Inbaraj, 45, of Pudukottai, who had come to visit his ailing relative from Paramankurichi in the district, had lured the boy with the promise of giving him ₹ 20 if he cleaned the surgical equipment.

As the boy cleaned the surgical equipment, Antony Inbaraj filmed it with his mobile phone and shared it on social media to show TKMCH in a bad light, the Dean said.

Subsequently, Dr. Sivakumar filed a complaint with the Thoothukudi south police station and submitted the complaints with the Collector and the Superintendent of Police seeking registration of a case against the culprit.

The Thoothukudi South police registered case against Antony Inbaraj under Sections 504 and 505 (1) (b) of Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and arrested him on Tuesday night.

Claiming that the police had arrested a ‘journalist’, who is reportedly working as an ‘area reporter’ for a Tamil daily, a group of YouTubers gathered in front of Thoothukudi south police station seeking cancellation of the First Information Report registered against Antony Inbaraj and his unconditional release.

They also contacted Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan to press their demand. The SP told them that the case had been registered against Antony Inbaraj based on the complaint from the Dean, TKMCH, and hence there was no question of cancelling the FIR.

Against this backdrop, Antony Inbaraj was released on bail on Wednesday afternoon.

