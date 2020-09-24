Report on canal submitted to HC Bench

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was on Wednesday informed that primary treated water from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and discharge from storm water drains were being let into Uyyakondan canal in Tiruchi.
The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, submitted the report to the court after the institute was directed to carry out an inspection. The court wanted to know if untreated water was being let into the canal.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam observed that prima facie it appeared that the Dean of the Medical College and the Corporation Commissioner were in violation of relevant statutory provisions, particularly the Water Act.
The court was hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions seeking a direction to the State to ensure proper monitoring of COVID-19 situation in Tiruchi district.
The case was adjourned by the court till October 14 for further hearing of the PIL petition.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath