Report on canal submitted to HC Bench

The court wanted to know if untreated water was being let into the canal

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was on Wednesday informed that primary treated water from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and discharge from storm water drains were being let into Uyyakondan canal in Tiruchi.

The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, submitted the report to the court after the institute was directed to carry out an inspection. The court wanted to know if untreated water was being let into the canal.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam observed that prima facie it appeared that the Dean of the Medical College and the Corporation Commissioner were in violation of relevant statutory provisions, particularly the Water Act.

The court was hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions seeking a direction to the State to ensure proper monitoring of COVID-19 situation in Tiruchi district.

The case was adjourned by the court till October 14 for further hearing of the PIL petition.