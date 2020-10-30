Report sought on Siddha dispensaries in temples

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a report from the State government on the number of Siddha dispensaries opened in temples and the number of the dispensaries that were currently functioning.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi sought the report from the State government in a public interest litigation petition filed by Jeyavenkatesh from Madurai, the Managing Trustee of Indian Medicine Welfare Trust.

The petitioner, a Siddha practitioner, said that the government in 1970 had passed an order to appoint Siddha doctors in temples having an income of ₹1 lakh. However, such posts were not filled for a long time, he said.

Therefore, the State government must take steps to increase the number of Siddha practitioners and appoint them in temples that come under the control of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, the petitioner said.