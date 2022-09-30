Report sought on sand quarrying along Vaippar river

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 30, 2022 21:24 IST

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday appointed an advocate commissioner and sought a report on a public interest litigation petition that complained about the alleged indiscriminate sand quarrying being carried out by authorities along the Vaippar riverbed in Marthandampatti village at Vilathikulam taluk in Thoothukudi district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought the report on a petition filed by A. Ramesh Kumar of Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district. He complained that it was a dry region and the people were struggling to get adequate water for agriculture and drinking purposes.

Under these circumstances, Thoothukudi Collector granted permission to operate a sand quarry along the Vaippar riverbed. Even before permission was granted for operating the sand quarry there were several agitations and demonstrations staged by the residents. Permission was granted without conducting a proper field verification and hearing, he said.

