Report on wild boar intrusion in farms sent to Govt. panel for action, says Tirunelveli Collector at farmers’ grievances meeting

After farmers and representatives from various associations appealed to the administration to help save their standing crops from being destroyed by wild boars, Tirunelveli District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan said that a comprehensive report on the damages that have taken place since the last three years have been sent to the panel formed by the Tamil Nadu government on Friday.

When farmers led by Sorimuthu, Perumpadayar, Abraham and Alosiyus demanded the removal of wild boars from the list of protected animals in the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), the Collector said that the expert panel formed in this connection by the government would examine the modalities.

The farmers said that not only wild boars, but elephants, monkeys and bears also destroyed the standing crops. There was a very high threat perception to both farming activities and the farmers in the district. The government should take firm steps soon as otherwise the district’s output may start declining, they apprehended.

The Collector intervened to say that the demand to give relief would be considered. He suggested that forest department officials may also join in the inspection conducted by the agriculture department officials whenever there was any destruction by wild animals.

Conflict between wild animals and humans along the western ghats has been a major issue. Like the Kerala government, the TN government should remove the wild boar from the list of protected animals in the WPA and allow culling. The government can train youths and this could save farming activities, the farmers said.

When farmers from Manur and Alagiapandiapuram claimed that some six electric posts in their village could fall any moment, the Collector directed the Tangedco authorities to immediately set it right. The farmers said that despite representing three months ago, there had been no action till date.

Ahead of the North-east monsoon, the officials shared the flood control room number - 0462-2572514 with the farmers. They also appealed to protect their milch animals from being let out in open fields during rainy season. The farmers were told to stay indoors during rainfall and avoid being outdoors during thunder and lightning.

The Collector said that as on October 14, a total of ₹299.27 crore had been disbursed as crop loans through cooperative societies and public sector banks to 13,575 farmers in the district who had uzhavar cards. He also informed that 1,501 applicants (farmers) were permitted to lift soil from the 952 designated tanks in the district till Oct 10. The farmers had applied through e-sevai and 2.45 lakh cubic metres of soil were lifted.

The officials had so far procured 2,141 metric tons of paddy from 10 direct procurement centres out of the 32 DPCs in the district.

