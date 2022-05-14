Report fraudsters on ‘1930’: police

In an advisory issued recently, Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan appealed to the public to alert the police on the Cyber Crime Helpline - 1930 within 24 hours of losing money through financial frauds.

It includes fraudsters asking for the One Time Password (OTP) to initiate fund transfer. Such fraudulent actions will be dealt with by first freezing the victim’s bank account to crack down on such attempts, the release added. Complainants can also register their complaints on cyber crime by logging on www.cybercrime.gov.in, said Mr Srinivasan.

The release further read that mobile users ought to be extra cautious while selling or buying vehicles on online platforms such as OLX and searching for jobs online.

One has to be alert while befriending unknown people on social media platforms, and beware of fake profiles on Facebook, it added.

The SP also insisted on avoiding the download of suspicious apps offering loan assistance and appealed to ignore fraudulent SMS with malicious links that offer information like increase in loan limit for credit card.

He said that strict action will be taken against people watching or uploading pornographic video content on the internet.