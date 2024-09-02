Replanting the story behind the names

Thethankulam, a sleepy village lies on the foothills of Yanaimalai. The significance of the village name has dwindled with time and many of the young residents are unaware of the meaning. Long ago, this area had numerous ‘thethan’ trees, a species that flourishes on the foothills. But not even a single tree survives in the village now.

Similarly, there are more than 70 villages in Madurai such as Athipatti, Karuvelampatti, Alangulam, Aathikulam, Arasapatti, Ilanthaikulam, Panangadi, Vazhaithoppu, etc., that have been named after trees that used to grow there but now very few survive.

In order to repopulate these places with those trees, various non-governmental organisations, environmentalists and activists have come together under the banner, ‘Green Mission Club,’ to bring revive the lost biodiversity of the specific place.

In the first phase, 30 villages were identified, says Thamizhthaasn, the convener of the forum, and adds that in the last week of August steps were taken to plant at least two saplings of trees after which the village has been named. At Thethankulam after a long search they were able to find saplings of thethan tree from a nursery. Planted by activist Periyasamy, the saplings are thriving on the primary school campus there.

“In all villages, we are planting the saplings either within school premises or within the temple compound. This way not only will it be protected but this will also help create awareness among the public and especially the children who will then take care of the sapling,” Mr. Thamizhthaasn says.

Another environmentalist, Karthikeyan Parkavithai, says many of these trees find a place in Sangam literature and growing them will bring a cultural connection too. Thethan tree is called clearnut tree in English. The fruit of this tree is used not just to purify water but also to give it a good taste. In Sangam literature, it is called ‘illam’ and it is used as a metaphor to show the clarity of thought a woman gets when she sees her beloved.

Even Madurai’s ancient name — Kadamba Vanam — was due to the dominance of Kadamba trees. With urbanisation, all these trees have been lost and along with it the number of insects that live on these host trees have also disappeared. Mr. Karthikeyan says Kadamba, the botanical name of which is Mitragyna parvifolia, is the host tree for commander butterflies. They lay their eggs on the leaves of these trees. But with the trees having been lost, the habitat of these butterflies had shrunk. “In a similar manner there may be various flora and fauna that are interconnected; destruction of one may mean the death of another,” he adds.

Green mission sometimes becomes a meaningless drive as foreign species and avenue trees are planted for the sake of records. “By planting native trees, we hope to bring back what was lost,” says Mr. Thamizhthaasn.

Helping them are volunteers like Kannan from Aathikulam, who after much difficulty was able to source saplings of Aathi in a nursery on the Dindigul -Palani road. For him, it is a matter of pride and he has planted the sapling in a place where it will thrive safely.

At S. Alangulam, the lone Alam tree stands on the bund of the tank with its prop roots immersed in water playing host to numerous insects and fish that swim around its knobby roots.

A study of toponymy would reveal how environmentally conscious the ancient Tamils were. Activists say the early people named their villages after trees standing there on the belief that these would withstand the ravages of time. In order to perpetuate this thought, the Green Mission Club is ready to face the challenges that come in sourcing saplings of trees that are slowly vanishing.