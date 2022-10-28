Repellent to chase wild boars given to farmers in Virudhunagar district

Following complaints of wild boars causing menace to the standing crops, the district administration gave away repellents which could keep the boars at a distance.

District Collector J. Meganath Reddy, who chaired the monthly farmers’ grievances redressal meeting here on Friday, urged the officials to respond to the grievances of the farmers swiftly.

As many farmers complained about destruction of crops due to wild boars in various parts of the district, the Collector has assured to examine the modalities with the officials from the Forest and other departments. It was also proposed to give repellents to the farmers which would keep the wild boars away.

The Agriculture department officials also explained the nuances of electric fencing to the farmers. Recently, when some people were found dead in private farms, it was alleged that they had unknowingly touched the electric fencing meant for the wild animals.

Virudhunagar district had adequate stock of fertilizers in all the designated outlets. The Collector said that in case of shortage or other complaints, it may be lodged with the Assistant Director (Quality Control). He assured prompt action against erring dealers.

The officials also urged the farmers to get their crops insured for the ensuing rabi season. As many as 84,399 farmers’ who were found eligible for the PM’s financial assistance programme, were given the 12 instalments in their respective bank accounts.

For the benefit of farmers who have cattle, the Animal Husbandry department had conducted 23 camps across the district.

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) was issued to 25,290 farmers after they were found eligible. The Collector appealed to other farmers also to apply and get benefited.

District Revenue Officer Ravikumar, Joint Director (Agriculture) Uthandaraman, PA (Agriculture) to Collector Shankar S Narayanan and senior officers from various departments attended.

The Collector distributed seeds and other gadgets at the meeting to the farmers.