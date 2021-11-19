‘Repeal of farm laws, a big victory for farmers’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on repealing of three farm laws was a big victory for the relentless protests of farmers in New Delhi, said State president of All India Agricultural Workers Union A. Lazar.

However, he said that Prime Minister has only blamed the farmers for not understanding the “benefits” of the law and contended that it was failure on part of his government to make them understand them. “He has not said that the farmers’ demand was just,” Mr. Lazar said.

The leaders said that the timing of the announcement only clarified that the repeal of the laws was not in the interest of farmers but after the recent by-poll debacle in five States, farmers’ announcement of intensifying protest to mark the completion of one year of their agitation and the fear of defeat in the upcoming State elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

On the comment by AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam that the Prime Minister has proved that he was a friend of the farmers by declaring withdrawal of the controversial laws, Mr. Lazar said that it was the AIADMK that had supported the three laws strongly.

The party was claiming that the laws will give freedom to farmers to sell their produce to anyone in any part of the country and also give them the power to fix the price for their goods.

Students Federation of India members distributed sweets to mark the victory of farmers on the issue here on Friday.