Repeal move to privatise local administration works: CITU

January 10, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Appealing to the Tamil Nadu Government to repeal controversial Government Order 152 that spreads red carpet to outsourcing of most of the works of the Corporations to private firms or contractors to leave a few hundred workers’ life in peril, the CITU cadre staged demonstration in front of the Corporation here on Tuesday.

Members of Tirunelveli District Rural Development and Local Administration Employees’ Association affiliated to CITU said the recent GO 152 of Tamil Nadu Government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had laid firm foundation for outsourcing all operations of the Corporations to the private contractors or firms. Consequently, the posts of sanitary workers, bill collectors, sanitary inspectors, accountants, drivers, watchman etc. would be outsourced.

“If this ‘anti-labourer’ Government Order comes into force, it will seriously affect the workers appointed in these positions and their legal rights. There will be no job security if the Tamil Nadu Government decides to go ahead with implementing this Government Order. Hence, this order should be withdrawn to protect the welfare of the personnel working with the Corporations,” said R. Mohan, president of the association.

The protesters also said the daily wage should be hiked to ₹ 750 a day and the weekly off with wages should be given.