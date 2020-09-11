Repair work of additional gasifier at Thathaneri on

On an average 10 bodies are cremated there every day

Madurai Corporation is repairing an additional gasifier and renovating the premises of Thathaneri crematorium, one of the two crematoriums in the city.

A Corporation engineer said the additional gasifier, which is being restored, was dysfunctional for the past five years. “The single gasifier was overburdened because of a steady flow of COVID-19 cases round-the-clock. This prompted the civic body to repair the other gasifier,” the official said.

Concurring with this viewpoint, a staff at the crematorium, said that a couple of months back the gasifier was working continuously as COVID-19 deaths were higher then. “Due to overheating, the chimney was rendered unfit for usage, and it was later replaced,” he said.

Currently the workload has reduced comparatively as COVID-19 deaths have also come down. “On an average, around 10 bodies of both COVID-19 victims and others are cremated now. But, the gasifier, which is highly damaged, needs restoration work. Hence, there is a need to expedite the repairing of the additional gasifier,” he added.

The additional gasifier is being placed as a separate unit on the premises. In addition, the Corporation is constructing two bathrooms - one each for men and women, on the premises. “This will help all those who come to perform the last rites at the crematorium, as currently people have to use the private pay-and-use bathrooms outside the crematorium,” said V.P. Manikandan, a social worker who helps in last rites of abandoned elders.

Paver blocks are also being laid within the premises to prevent water logging inside the crematorium, said the official.

City Engineer S. Arasu said the renovation work is likely to be completed by this month-end.

Apart from these amenities, there is also a need to place benches and chairs in the crematorium for those who come to perform the last rites, said Mr. Manikandan. “It will also be useful if a helpline is launched so that the residents can directly contact the crematorium staff,” he added.