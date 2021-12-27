Repair of damaged saltpans gets under way in Thoothukudi

Production is likely to start in February, says association

With the northeast monsoon that pounded the district this year has relented finally, salt manufacturers have started repairing the saltpans damaged by the downpour with the hope of starting the new season by February.

Over 30,000 workers are involved in salt manufacturing on 20,000 acres in Vembar, Vaeppalodai, Tharuvaikulam, Ayyanarpuram, Muthaiahpuram, Mullakkaadu and Arumuganeri to annually produce over 25 lakh tonnes of salt. After actively producing salt for six months between April and September, production comes to a grinding halt in October once the northeast monsoon starts.

As the district gets good rainfall till December-end, manufacturers start preparing the saltpans for the next season from January. Since the district, after experiencing heavy downpour in November this year, is undergoing a dry phase since the first week of December, they have preponed their operations to repair the unprecedented damage caused by the monsoon to the saltpans.

“The repairing of saltpans may take six weeks if the present dry spell continues. If everything goes as planned, the ‘first salt’ of the season may be expected in February,” says A.R.A.S. Dhanapalan, secretary of Thoothukudi District Small Scale Salt Manufacturers’ Association.

Now, the manufacturers have to spend around ₹10,000 per acre for repair. With the availability of saltpan workers in sufficient number, work has moved to top gear.

“We’re getting decent sale price of ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 per tonne now. We could produce only 60% of the annual target of 25 lakh tonnes during this year due to unseasonal rain. Of this, we have only 10% of the salt, which will be sufficient to meet the demand till January-end. As we expect the production to start in February, we can effectively meet the market demand,” Mr. Dhanapalan adds.