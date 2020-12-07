‘Repair houses built at Mottamalai’

Members of Tamil Puligal Katchi petitioned the Collector here on Monday urging the district administration to undertake maintenance work at houses constructed by the government in 1992 at Mottamalai in Vilachery village. These houses are now in a damaged state.

District secretary of the forum, M. Janaki, who is also a resident of Mottamalai, said free pattas were issued to 85 Scheduled Caste and Most Backward Class residents of Mottamalai in 1992. The government later built houses there. All these years, no repair work had been undertaken in any of these houses which were in a damaged condition.

“The centring of the houses have been severely damaged. Whenever it rains, water seeps into the houses, making it unbearble to reside in them,” said A. Mookaiyya, a functionary of the forum. Several petitions had been submitted in the past six years to resolve the issue. However, no action had been taken, he said.

Most of the residents were daily wage workers and agricultural labourers, who could not bear the expenses for repair the houses. “Large families reside in the houses and suffer the most during rainy season. Hence, the district administration must intervene to undertake maintenance work in these houses," said Mr. Mookaiyya.

Ms. Janaki said street lights and common public taps were not working. “Since gram sabha meetings are not conducted, these issues could not be discussed. Steps must be taken to address these issues too,” she said.