‘Repair houses at samathuvapuram’

Residents of Srivaikundam Samathuvapuram submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday seeking renovation of their badly damaged houses.

They had been living in Srivaikundam Samathuvapuram since 1998.

While more than 80% of the houses were in bad shape, officials planned to repair only 30% of 100 houses in the colony. Besides repairing the houses and re-laying the roads inside the samathuvapuram, individual patta for the houses should be given to the dwellers, they said.

Led by Rev. Fr. Vincent, parish priest, Tharuvaikulam, and village panchayat president Kaadodi, a group of villagers submitted a petition to the Collector seeking stationing of an ambulance in the coastal hamlet housing 2,500 families with over 10,000 people.

Since the fishermen getting injured during fishing had to be rushed to the hospital within the ‘golden hour’, an ambulance should be stationed in Tharuvaikulam to avoid loss of lives, they said.

“Our hamlet has over 150 mechanised boats involved in multi-day deep sea fishing and over 250 country boats, the district administration should sanction an ambulance to be stationed in Tharuvaikulam from where nearby hamlets can also be covered in case of emergency,” said Rev. Fr. Vincent.

A group of villagers from Arasarkulam near Srivaikundam submitted petition seeking the closure of the recently started stone quarry close to their hamlet. Since the explosives being detonated in the stone quarry had caused cracks in the houses in Arasarkulam and the dust billowing from the mine had seriously affected the cultivable lands in the vicinity, mining of stone should be banned in this quarry, they said.