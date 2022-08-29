Reopen Suruli falls for tourists, urge traders

R. Jayashree THENI
August 29, 2022 21:08 IST

Retail vendors from Suruli falls area at Theni Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

THENI

Small traders near Suruli falls in Theni district have petitioned the Collector on Monday demanding tourists and the public be allowed to visit the spot.

They reasoned that over 100 families whose livelihood was dependent on the tourism around Suruli falls have been affected for the past 30 days due to heavy water flow. They wanted the district administration to initiate talks with the Forest Department to grant permission to allow tourists again as the flow of water was receding.

They submitted a petition in this regard to Collector K. V. Muralidharan who assured to look into the issue.

