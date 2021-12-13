Reopen Sterlite unit, say villagers, fishers

THOOTHUKUDI

13 December 2021 18:36 IST

Demand for reopening of Sterlite Copper unit became more vociferous as villagers from a few hamlets and fishermen submitted separate petitions during the weekly grievance redress meet held at the Collectorate on Monday.

A group of members of the Country Boat Prawn Fishermen Welfare Association, led by its president Sanda, secretary Samsudeen and treasurer Yasir, submitted a petition. They said they had misconceptions about Sterlite Copper due to “wrong information” spread among the people.

Advertising

Advertising

Since the fishers had now been enlightened that there was no pollution by the unit, which would accelerate the development of Thoothukudi by providing employment opportunities to the unemployed youth and through community development programmes, they wanted its reopening, they said.

A group of villagers from Saminatham, Sillanatham, Madathur, Sankaraperi and Rajavinkovil too submitted separate petitions in support of the demand.

“Besides giving our children employment, Sterlite Copper had bailed out our children by providing them scholarships to pursue their education. The three-and-a-half-year closure of the copper smelting unit has left hundreds of people from villages around the unit jobless, and their families are struggling to even feed their children. Hence, the State government should give permission for its reopening,” the villagers said.