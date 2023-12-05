Reopen Sterlite plant, INTUC urges State government; says jobless working class can’t migrate like IT employees

December 05, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The State government should immediately take steps to reopen the closed Sterlite Copper Plant in Thoothukudi, said Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) State working president P. Kathirvel here on Tuesday.

He was presiding over a conference organised by the INTUC for the unorganised sector in Thoothukudi district in which several association representatives from the unorganised sectors participated.

Speaking at the day-long meet, Mr. Kathirvel said the Union government and many State governments were closing down public sector undertakings and other private industries like the Sterlite unit under some pretext or the other. The governments had failed to take into view the plight of several thousands of unskilled workers who lost their livelihood because of such unilateral decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The granite quarries in Madurai and other surrounding districts should be reopened in the larger interest of these workers. The government should introduce guidelines and regulate them. Any violation shall be dealt with strictly.

In the case of closure of Sterlite Plant in Thoothukudi, apart from 2,000 people losing jobs directly, close to 30,000 workers, who were dependent on the plant such as drivers and cleaners, had become jobless. Five years had gone and still these workers were doing odd jobs in other units where the work was not regular and as a result, life had become miserable.

These workers had very little scope to migrate to other districts or States unlike those employed in the Information Technology sector, the INTUC leader said and added that the State government should consider the plight of these workers and take steps to reopen the units.

The INTUC general secretary, Vaduvur Karikalan, said that many MSMEs in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts were closed by the government under the pretext of causing pollution. The officials should examine modalities and regulate the industries and closure was not the solution.

He said there might be some NGOs, which were interested in closing down such industries in the country and the elected governments should not fall prey to such organisations and take steps in the larger interest of the workers. Only when industries were operational, higher production and productivity could be achieved, he added.

Many resolutions were passed at the conference and unorganised sector representatives from match units in Kovilpatti urged to stop mechanisation of matches units as it deprived jobs to daily wage earners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT