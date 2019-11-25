‘Reopen Pettai cooperative spinning mill’

TIRUNELVELI

Former workers of the closed down Cooperative Spinning Mill at Pettai have appealed to the State government to reopen the mill again and release sufficient funds for its modernisation.

The petitioners, led by T. Rajamanickam, general secretary of Thamizhnadu Uzhaipalar Sanga Maiyam, who submitted a petition to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said the cooperative spinning mill, which was started by then Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on January 15, 1958, was providing employment to over 1,000 locals and also a good number of Sri Lankan expatriates.

As the mill, the first cooperative spinning mill of Tamil Nadu, was making profit and a new cooperative spinning mill was started at Ettaiyapuram with the earnings of the Pettai spinning mill, the then Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran approved its expansion.

However, the Pettai Cooperative Spinning Mill was closed on March 31, 2004 despite sustained protest by the workers and no MP or MLA from the district, especially those who got elected from Tirunelveli constituency, did nothing for reopening this spinning mill.

When the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa came to know about the closure of 13 cooperative spinning mills across Tamil Nadu, including the spinning mill at Pettai, she constituted a high-level committee on March 11, 2012 to explore the possibilities of reopening the mills and their modernisation.

However, the committee tabled a report that concluded that there was no possibility of reopening the spinning mill at Pettai while ₹ 18.43 crore was allotted for reopening a similarly closed down spinning mill in Ramanthapuram.

“The Ramanathapuram spinning mill, thanks to the modernisation, is still functioning while the Pettai spinning mill is eroding. The machinery and the electrical components on the spinning mill premises are being stolen. Hence, the Collector should look into this issue,” Mr. Rajamanickam said.