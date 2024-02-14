GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Reopen dispensary, canteen on court premises’

February 14, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
An Ambulance stationed on Madurai district court premises on Wednesday.

An Ambulance stationed on Madurai district court premises on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Following demands of Madurai district court advocates, an ambulance was stationed on the court premises on Wednesday as an interim measure. The advocates have demanded the reopening of the dispensary on the court premises.

Madurai Bar Association and Lawyers Association of Madurai District Court submitted their representations to the Administrative Judge of Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice D. Krishnakumar and to Justice K. Murali Shankar, the portfolio judges for Madurai.

The advocates said that there had been a quantum jump in the number of advocates and litigants coming to the court campus. The dispensary should be reopened and it has been a long-pending demand of the advocates.

If an advocate or a litigant fell sick, they had to be rushed to the nearby hospital in the peak hour traffic. Citing an incident, they said that it took a while for the ambulance to reach the court premises. It would take even more time to take the person to the hospital, they said.

The other demand of the advocates was with regard to reopening of the canteen on the court premises. As of now, advocates and litigants had to cross the busy Melur Road to have food during break, they said.

The advocates have been assured of an Aavin booth on the court premises which is likely to be opened next week. The judges have told the advocates that their other grievances would also be looked into, including the reopening of the dispensary and the canteen.

